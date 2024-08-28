RwandAir launches daily flights to lagos, updates agents on products

RwandAir, one of Africa’s fastest-growing airlines, has announced plans to increase capacity with daily flights to Lagos starting in October 2024.

This announcement was made during a Sales Forum in Lagos, held at Celebration Gardens Event Centre, GRA Ikeja. The forum aimed to provide travel agencies with product knowledge and updates on RwandAir’s offerings, as well as gather feedback to boost sales.

In his welcome address, Dennis Rwiliriza, RwandAir’s regional manager, stated that the airline currently operates five times weekly to Lagos and three times weekly to Abuja from its hub in Kigali.

“Starting October 2024, the Lagos route will expand to daily flights, offering greater flexibility and seamless connections to over 25 destinations in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, along with over 300 global destinations through partnerships with 40 Interline Partners,” he said.

Oladayo Abolaji, RwandAir’s Sales Manager, highlighted the airline’s codeshare partnerships with Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, and Turkish Airlines, covering 74 destinations, with more to be added by the end of 2024.

“RwandAir operates a fleet of 14 modern aircraft, including A330s and B737s, offering premium services across Business and Economy classes,” Abolaji said.

During the interactive session led by Christopher Isaiah, Chief Commercial Officer of GHI Assets, travel agents were quizzed on RwandAir’s offerings, with various prizes awarded.

Winners included Onyegbula Israel from Quantum, who received an aircraft model, Rotimi Bankole from Wakanow, who won an Economy Class ticket, and Femi Osho from Adonai Travels, who won a Business Class ticket to Kigali. Additional prizes were awarded to Akinnubi Bamidele from Riteways Travels, Oloyede Ruth from Friendly Travels, and Sekirat Asifari from Avion Travels.

The forum, attended by over 100 agencies, provided a valuable opportunity to deepen understanding of RwandAir’s products.