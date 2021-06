Independent power producer in the renewable energy sector, RP Global has called for an economic improvement in modern businesses through renewable energy. According to reports, Nigeria has an electrification rate of 45 percent and despite this relatively low figure in conjunction with the significant issues undermining power supply in the country, demand for electricity keeps…

