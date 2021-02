Rock Results Group, a leading construction and civil engineering conglomerate and NUGI Technologies Limited, an ICT solutions giant has entered into a partnership aimed at boosting the adoption of technology and digital solutions and also developing technology solutions that will foster expansive economic growth and development. This includes solutions aimed at helping Nigeria (and Africa),…

