RestRealty expand frontiers, opens office in Ibadan

In a bid to expand its business frontiers and service numerous clients effectively, RestRealty, a real estate company has opened an office in Ibadan,the Oyo State capital.

At a time housing deficit is almost 28 million units in the country, the company said its primary objective was to democratise property by making it accessible to all.

Korede Adesina, managing director/chief executive officer, of the company while speaking at the opening of the new office in Asolo area in Ibadan, said “The traditional real estate landscape can be intimidating and seem out of reach for many due to high costs and complex processes, hence drawing many back from enjoying the benefits of owning a real estate assets to their name and the profits thereby.

Adesina who addressed guests from Dubai during the opening said his company would break the barriers and enable broader participation in the real estate market.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone can fully enjoy the benefits of real estate ownership without unnecessary complications, our idea is that it should be accessible, profitable, and confidence-driven for everyone.

“We saw a gap in the market, an industry that,for too long, has been exclusive, complicated and often intimidating.

The company, he said, would focus on co- ownership saying “This model makes real estate investment simple, flexible and achievable for more people, we believe that you don’t have to be a millionaire to own a piece of your city, with as low as N50,000, you can own a piece of city, giving you an average return of 20 percent annually per unit”.

” We are also going to focus on selling confidence, profitability, and comfort, we understand that every investment is a step towards a better life, which is why we focus on locations with the highest potential for growth and profitability.

Bolaji Babalola, Business Analyst at RestRealty said the company will be providing luxurious and comfortable homes for individuals and groups of people.

According to him, you don’t have to be a billionaire to own a home or invest in real estate, we are here to simplify owning homes, make it easier for Nigerians and Africans with the use of technology and not too expensive format.