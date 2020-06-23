Research shows slowdown in public relations-media relationship on COVID-19 impact

There was a noticeable drop in the volume of public relations content pushed to the media as a result of decrease in corporate activities on the back of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a new research conducted by BrandImpact Consulting, a media and public relations measurement and research consultancy firm, showing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on public relations and media platforms revealed that the decline in the level of corporate engagements with stakeholders adversely affected the volume of newspapers in terms of number of pages.

The research which was conducted on a 95percent confidence level and a 2percent margin of error, cumulative average number of newspapers’ pages decreased by 33.3percent in April.

The two-month study analysed 624 editions of 12 publications in March and April 2020. Newspapers used in the research include BusinessDay, Daily Independent, Daily Sun, Daily Trust, Leadership, New Telegraph, Nigerian Tribune, The Guardian, The Nation, The Punch, ThisDay and Vanguard.

Typically, public relations and media houses have a symbiotic relationship. While the media serve as a platform for public relations to reach its audiences, PR provides media platforms with content to build readership and drive engagement. The relationship was visibly affected in April by the COVID-19-induced holiday.

Speaking on the findings, lead analyst, BrandImpact Consulting, Austin Ayaosi, noted that even though in-house PR teams and agencies were working remotely, a significant part of what they did in April was deploying content in the media to inform stakeholders of what their brands and clients were doing to support in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Corporate engagement in April was majorly around corporate social responsibility which led to an increase in CSR-oriented content in the media. In the Banking sector, for instance, CSR-led content accounted for 55.8% of banks’ content in print media as against 12.9% CSR content in March”., he said.

However, the study showed that some tier-2 newspapers may not rely on PR-driven content to sustain their volume of pages as much as some tier-1 publications. It also revealed the scramble by PR professionals to connect with educated, enlightened, and well-informed high net worth audiences through tier-1 publications.

Ayaosi also noted that some media houses may actually need a bailout as large portions of their publications were dedicated to COVID-19 news coverage. “Volume of corporate and other ads declined. Corporate engagement was limited, ‘society big wings’ were on holiday, burial ceremonies and social gatherings were restricted; all of which negatively impacted the revenues of media houses. The impact was so severe that some publications could not even publish a single edition in April during the lockdown”.

BrandImpact Consulting is a media and public relations measurement and research consultancy that provides brands with data-driven insights to help public relations and communication managers design smarter strategies to achieve better results.