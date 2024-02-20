RedCloud, Ultimum reward distributors with trip to boost sales

RedCloud Technologies, a global technology firm, and Ultimum Limited, a Nigerian beverage manufacturer, rewarded two RedCloud top-performing distributors with an all-expense paid trip to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte D’Ivoire.

Ultimum Limited, the manufacturer of the popular Razzl soft drink – a favourite across Africa, recently elevated its brand presence becoming the exclusive official soft drink sponsor of the just concluded AFCON, according to a statement.

“This announcement comes months into its strategic partnership with RedCloud, leveraging its innovative Intelligent Open Commerce Platform™ to digitise the distribution chain in Nigeria for Razzl, leading to remarkable success and growth for both companies,” the statement said.

It said the partnership underscores the power of technology in transforming the traditional supply and distribution models in the FMCG industry and driving sustainable business expansion for brands, distributors, and retailers across emerging markets.

“Over the past year, RedCloud’s Open Commerce technology has been vital to driving growth for FMCG distributors across Nigeria, and to celebrate this success, Ultimum sponsored two of RedCloud’s top-performing distributors on an all-expense paid trip to experience the opening matches of AFCON.”

Ebere Ogwumoyi, vice president of retail growth at RedCloud Nigeria, said the firm was overjoyed to reward its best distributors with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be live at the football tournament.

“We are committed to bringing more exciting initiatives like this in 2024 to our dedicated distributor base, ensuring they have experiences they will always remember,” he said.

He added that the lucky distributors enjoyed witnessing the opening match live and eagerly anticipate similar exciting opportunities they can participate in the near future.

“They also discussed how the firm’s platform has greatly improved and helped their business grow remarkably since they joined.”

According to the statement, RedCloud which continues to enhance and build distribution across Nigeria, encourages its existing distributors to transform their businesses using its Intelligent Open Commerce Platfrom™.

“It helps in the digitisation of their trades, access more retailers and wholesalers through the Red101 App to reap the benefits of our growth-focused initiatives, including secured payment and lending services.”