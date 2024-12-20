Reckitt Nigeria wins big at Nigerian marketing awards

On November 23, 2024, Reckitt Nigeria, a global leader in health, hygiene, and nutrition made an indelible mark at the 2024 Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA), winning six prestigious awards.

Held in Lekki, Lagos, the NMA honours excellence in marketing and celebrates the brands, agencies, and individuals shaping the marketing landscape in Nigeria. This year, Reckitt stood out as a true industry leader, garnering recognition for its innovative campaigns and its impact on public health across the nation.

Reckitt’s triumph spanned key categories, including Marketing Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year for Dettol Skincare Relaunch Campaign, Best Rebrand of the Year for Dettol Skincare Relaunch Campaign, Best Influencer Marketing of the Year for the Durex Mutual Climax Campaign, and Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year awarded to Tanzim Rezwan, Marketing Director for Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa. Other accolades include recognitions as Personal Care Company of the Year, amongst others for Dettol.

These accolades reflect Reckitt’s unwavering dedication to improving hygiene, health, and nutrition nationwide. Through purpose-driven campaigns that resonate with consumers, the company continues to redefine the role of marketing in driving meaningful change.

Speaking at the Award ceremony, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, head of external communications, media and partnerships for Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, stated, “We are incredibly proud to have been honoured with six prestigious awards and other recognitions at the Nigerian Marketing Awards. These wins reflect the dedication and passion of our teams, who have worked tirelessly to create campaigns that resonate with Nigerian consumers and inspire meaningful change. This recognition strengthens our commitment to driving impactful marketing initiatives that improve public health and hygiene across the country,” she said.

Beyond these awards, Reckitt’s impactful initiatives such as the Dettol Hygiene Quest Programme and Durex’s Mutual Climax Campaign, have played a pivotal role in driving positive behavioural change in communities through its commitment to improving hygiene standards and fostering healthier living practices.

This recognition from the Nigerian Marketing Awards reinforces Reckitt’s commitment to its mission of a cleaner, healthier world, setting a benchmark for purposeful marketing across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

