Rand Merchant Bank wins Merchant Bank of the Year Award, two other awards

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMBN) has won the BusinessDay Merchant Bank of the Year award for the fifth consecutive year, Debt Capital Markets Bank of the Year award for the fourth consecutive year, and Corporate Finance Advisor of the Year for the second consecutive year at the Banks & Other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI).

The BAFI Awards are regarded as the industry standard for banks and other financial services excellence in Nigeria.

Reflecting on the awards, Dalu Ajene, CEO of Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited commented, “awards are always important markers for assessing the impact of delivering on strategy, supporting our clients, and creating sustainable value for our stakeholders. We are tremendously honored to be the leading Merchant Bank in the Nigerian financial industry. The awards are a testament to the excellent service and innovative solutions we deliver to our trusted clients.”

He noted that the recent awards mark a continuation of RMBN’s stellar track record in the industry.“RMB Nigeria was recently recognized at the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria Awards (AIHN) ceremony within the M&A category as the Best M & A House and M & A Deal of the Year.”

“We won the M&A Deal of the Year 2021 for Dolidol’s 100 percent acquisition of Mouka Limited. In addition to the M & A Deal of the Year, RMB Nigeria won the award for Best M&A House. I am particularly proud of the team we have at RMB Nigeria that always demonstrates differentiated solutionist thinking and deep care in all engagements with our clients. We are proud of our successes, and we will continue to strive to be a committed partner to our clients and the industry at large,” Ajene stated.

Frank Aigbogun, publisher and CEO of BusinessDay said, “these nominations are a testament to RMBN’s investment banking strategy, robust balance sheet, global distribution network, ability to attract the right talent, and staying on top of its game through changing economic cycles.”

Chidi Iwuchukwu, head of investment banking Africa regions, Rand Merchant Bank, commented, “we are honored by Business Day’s continued acknowledgment of the strides we are taking in the financial services industry. We take our commitment to remain a long-term partner and trusted adviser to our clients and stakeholders very seriously and look to live this in all our engagements.”

RMB Nigeria has over 15 years of transactional experience in Nigeria ranging from advisory roles on infrastructure projects, execution of key M & A mandates, and provision of innovative and bespoke funding solutions for transactions across a range of sectors. As part of the corporate & investment banking division of the FirstRand Group, the largest listed financial services group (by market capitalisation) in Africa, RMBN’s business strategy leverages a market-leading origination franchise to deliver an integrated value proposition to corporate and institutional clients in Nigeria and across Africa.