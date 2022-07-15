Rand Merchant Bank wins awards for M&A deals

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria has announced it won two awards in the mergers and acquisitions category at the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria awards.

RMB Nigeria won the ‘Mergers and Acquisitions Deal of the Year 2021’ and the ‘Best Mergers and Acquisitions House in 2021’ awards, according to a statement.

“We are proud to have such a strong presence in the mergers and acquisitions category, winning two highly regarded awards,” Michael Larbie, CEO of RMB Nigeria and regional head of West Africa, said.

The bank won the ‘Mergers and Acquisitions Deal of the Year 2021’ for Dolidol’s 100 percent acquisition of Mouka Limited, a Nigerian manufacturer of mattresses and pillows, from Actis and the Moukarim family.

They won the award for the ‘Best Mergers and Acquisitions House’ in recognition of a successful year in which RMB Nigeria concluded a number of landmark transactions including the demutualisation of the Nigerian Exchange Group plc, the subsequent listing on the Nigerian Exchange, and the merger of BUA Foods’ five food businesses, among others.

“This is a testament to our reputation as the bank of choice for our mergers and acquisitions clients, and the expertise we have in structuring deals for our clients that are value accretive to all parties. These awards illustrate the great strides we continue to make in providing our clients with best-in-class financial services,” Larbie stated.

Chidi Iwuchukwu, head of investment banking Africa regions, Rand Merchant Bank, said: “We look forward to continuing to bring our expertise to enabling more mergers and acquisitions transactions for our clients, supporting them, and stimulating economic growth in the process.”

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria has over 15 years of transactional experience in Nigeria ranging from advisory on infrastructure projects, and execution of key merger and acquisition mandates, to the provision of innovative and bespoke funding solutions to support transactions across a range of sectors.