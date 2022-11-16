Rand Merchant Bank appoints Michael Larbie as head of international and broader Africa

Michael Larbie has been appointed as the Head of International and Broader Africa at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) from 1 November 2022.

Previously he was CEO and Managing Director of RMB Nigeria Limited, and Regional Head of West Africa.

RMB CEO Emrie Brown said: “Michael brings years of experience and outstanding leadership to this integrated portfolio. With over US$30-billion worth of advisory and financing transactions across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa in his career to date, I’m confident that Michael will be key in realising RMB’s geographic expansion strategy and the future growth of our business.”

Read also: Sanlam life Insurance building confidence for Nigerians

In taking up his new role, Larbie said his focus would be on helping African businesses and governments get through the current difficult economic and socio-political environment, while stepping up RMB’s efforts to facilitate investment flows into Africa.

“Times are tough but global investors are always on the lookout for good opportunities. We will continue to tap into investor flows into the continent and provide our on the ground insights and expertise.

“With our ambitions comes the responsibility to make a better Africa, which includes helping drive ESG principles towards a more sustainable future for our clients and the societies we operate in.”

Larbie noted that much of his current focus is advising African businesses on how to navigate a volatile economic environment of weakening local currencies, rapidly rising inflation, higher energy costs, higher interest rates and the ongoing power shortages across the continent.