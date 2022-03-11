Ramos Realty wins Best Luxury Real Estate Company at African Excellence Awards

Ramos Realty, a full-service luxury real estate company, has emerged as the winner of the Best Luxury Real Estate Company (Nigeria) in the fourth annual African Excellence Awards, proudly hosted by MEA Markets.

The African Excellence Awards which highlights and recognises the industry leaders from the varied sectors and specialisations across the continent for over four years made this announcement in August 2021.

Since 2018, Ramos Realty has been committed to providing Nigerians with the highest variety of valuable luxury deals in the real-estate sector.

Adeyinka Ramos, the CEO of Ramos Realty, commended the organisers of the prestigious award for their laudable effort in highlighting top players in the African real estate sector.

Ramos further stated, “We are honoured to have received the Best Luxury Real Estate Company (Nigeria) Award from the African Excellence Awards. This is a testament to the client’s confidence in us to guide them in purchasing their dream homes and investment properties. We will continue to promote the exceptional possibility that Nigeria real estate provides for property-related business.”

This recognition comes on the heels of a very strong year for Ramos Realty as it offsets some of the challenges faced by commercial real estate companies that were brought on by the pandemic and difficult macro-economic realities.

Amongst the highlights of the operations by Ramos Realty in 2022 was the successful launch of property acquisitions and listings in America.

Through strong partnerships with global Realty firms, The agency has now provided Nigerians with the opportunity to ensure hitch-free financial investment and ownership of properties abroad.

Founded in 2018, Ramos of Lagos Realty, a luxury real estate firm that specializes in building, selling and renting quality homes to clients has partnered to provide home financing solutions to Nigerians home and abroad.