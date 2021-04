PZ Cussons Plc, a maker of personal healthcare and consumer goods, returned to profitability after a year of loss, as consumers’ habit in response to COVID-19 helped increase sales. For the nine months period ended 28 February 2021, PZ Cusson’s posted a profit of N1 billion, an impressive performance when compared with a loss of…

