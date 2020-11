Further to its creation of lifestyle experiences, Purple Group has concluded arrangements to launch purple.shop, an e-commerce site. purple.shop is a full-service e-commerce platform that leverages Group’s retail base online and helps the stores and businesses in its centres reach more customers through online channels. It provides more than just retail, but also marketing elements…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE