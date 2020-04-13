PTML, Grimaldi donate N150m, nose masks to support fight against Coronavirus

Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML), Nigeria’s largest roll-on-roll-off (RORO) terminal and its parent company, Grimaldi Nigeria have collectively donated a total of N150 million, 10,000 nose masks and 5,000 hand gloves to the Federal and Lagos State Governments in support of the fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

While PTML donated N100 million to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Fund Account created by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Grimaldi Nigeria donated N50 million to the Lagos State Government.

The terminal operator also donated 10,000 nose masks and 5,000 hand gloves to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Tin-Can Island Port to support NPA’s effort to checking the spread of the virus at the nation’s seaport.

Ascanio Russo, managing director of PTML, said the firm deemed it necessary to identify with the efforts of the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in strengthening measures towards containing the spread of the global pandemic in Nigeria, and particularly the port industry.

“In addition to these donations, we have at our company level, as part of our contribution to stem the scourge, implemented all the safety guidelines prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the NPA, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Port Health Services and others,” he said.

According to him, the terminal has remained fully operational as directed by the Federal Government with regards to the continuity of port operations.

“We have intensified the use of assigned personal protective gears including nose masks and hand gloves at all terminal work locations, while ensuring social distancing by crowd reduction at all our customer service points and reduction in number of biometric access cards per agency,” Russo said.

He also said that port users were being encouraged to use the company’s electronic platforms in all business transactions, ‘such that customers only come to the terminal for physical collection of cargo’.

Russo further said that consignees can obtain and pay provisional invoices at any quick teller-enabled ATM machines and select banking platforms.

The electronic payment options developed by the company, he said, will enhance prompt service delivery and ensure social distancing in line with safety measures introduced by government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“For all persons visiting or working at our terminal, the use of hand sanitizers at all entry points is mandatory. This measure is in addition to the use of surface sanitizers and disinfectants to keep the environment safe in addition to embarking on public awareness for all port users,” he added.

Russo, who expressed confidence in the ability of the Federal and State Governments to curtail the spread of the disease and enhance public health, appealed to Nigerians to adhere to the various safety measures outlined by the NCDC.