PropVest Nigeria has launched an investment offer for real estate financing across its locations in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun, for individuals with funds to earn decent returns while also contributing to bridging the country’s housing deficit. As an income generating investment platform, the company, which is a subsidiary of Richfield, a real estate development company,…

