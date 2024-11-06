Property firm unveils affordable residential estate in Ogun

In a move aimed at making homeownership accessible to more Nigerians, Seven30 Real Estate Limited recently launched its affordable residential estate, Petra Ville Phase I, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The recent launch event was an occasion for aspiring homeowners as the company officially handed over plots to the new landowners, empowering them with the essential documentation needed to secure their properties.

Petra Ville Phase I, located conveniently behind the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), is set in a prime area with high investment potential.

At the ceremony, Oluwole Fapohunda, managing director of Seven30 Real Estate Limited, addressed the attendees, highlighting the company’s commitment to affordable real estate development that bridges the gap in accessible homeownership.

“Our mission is to turn the dream of owning property into a reality for as many Nigerians as possible, not only here in Ogun State but across the country,” he stated, reaffirming Seven30’s dedication to affordability and quality.

The estate’s location near key landmarks, such as the Ogun-Osun River Basin and the Federal College of Education in Osiele, enhances its appeal for those seeking both a peaceful residence and a promising investment opportunity.

The new landowners received a full suite of ownership documentation, including the Deed of Assignment, Letter of Allocation, and Survey Plan, all essential for formalising property ownership.

One new property owner, Bukola Odebola, expressed her satisfaction with the day’s proceedings, noting, “The process was seamless and the attention to detail impressive. From customer service to the site itself, everything reflected Seven30’s commitment to quality.”

With the success of Petra Ville Phase I, Seven30 has announced the availability of Petra Ville Phase II for potential investors and homeowners.

The firm’s focus on affordability, transparency, and customer satisfaction has positioned it as a leading name in Nigeria’s real estate market, helping to fulfil the homeownership dreams of many across the nation.

