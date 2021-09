Promosalons to up Nigerian businesses to international opportunities

Promosalons Nigeria, the exclusive official representative of Promosalons France in Nigeria, is organising a business tour to open up Nigerian businesses to international opportunities. Promosalons will be leading the Nigerian delegation consisting of a number of Nigerian optometrists, opticians, eye care and fashion eyewear companies (which includes, Pro Optics Limited, Eye Affairs Clinic, Truvision Eye…