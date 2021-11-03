Prime City Estate debuts in Nigeria, promises to redefine lifestyle, luxury living

Ace Real Estate Development Limited, Nigeria’s youth-centric real estate company has launched Prime City Estate which promises to redefine lifestyle and luxury living in a pristine, serene, and green environment.

Prime City Estate located in the heart of Epe, away from the buzz of Lagos city, is said to also provide unrivalled splendour and excellence to Nigerians at affordable prices.

According to Ayobami Akindipe, Chief Executive Officer of Ace Real Estate Development, Prime City is carefully designed as a smart, modern city with top-notch amenities including, round-the-clock smart security, solar power energy, cinema, game house, resort, and spa alongside standard gym and swimming pool.

Other facilities in Prime City are the commercial zone which will boast of a shopping mall, premium workspace and educational area, recycling infrastructure, and green areas.

Read also: Mixta Africa unveils top notch apartments at Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate

“As a youth-centric company, we are passionately providing affordable properties and focusing on the youth to have concrete investment for the nearest and long-term future. Prime City Estate ticked all the boxes for Nigerian youths who are keen to live now or in the future in a smart, modern environment,” Ayobami explained.

Ayobami also stated that “the location and facilities as designed in the Estate will guarantee 100 percent comfort, relaxation and security taking into cognizance the hassles and stressful nature of the Lagos society.”

In order to make Prime City Estate very affordable to all; young and old, including retirees, there is an up to twelve months installment payment plan that creates an easy and cost-effective way of owning a piece of the Prime City Estate.

The Estate is strategically located in close proximity to the proposed New Lekki International Airport, Alaro City, Ibeju Lekki Free Trade Zone, and Augustine University among others.

Ace Real Estate Development Limited, owners and developers of Prime City Estate is an award-winning real estate company that also provides Property development and management services including general construction.