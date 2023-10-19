Premium Pension appoints Bitrus Kwaji as chairman

The Board of Premium Pension Limited has announced the appointment of Bitrus Kwaji, a retired general as its new chairman effective 19th August 2023.

This is as the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) also named Nenadi Esther Usman, Garba Bala Makarfi, and Mansur Aleiro as non-executive, effective September 2023.

Kwaji’s appointment follows the retirement of the erstwhile chairman Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo who held the position since 2020.

Kwaji, a career soldier trained by the Nigerian Army to become a chartered accountant is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Strayer University Washington DC, USA, among others.

Until his retirement from the Nigerian Army in 2014, Kwaji was the group managing director of Nigerian Army Welfare Ltd/Gte, a non-profit organization, registered by the Nigerian Army under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, of 1990.

During his over 30 years career in the Nigerian Army, he held several positions, including Deputy Defence Attaché Finance, Washington DC, General Manager (Investments) of the Nigerian Army Welfare Scheme, Director of Finance Defence Intelligence Agency, Commandant Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration as well as Chairman, Military Pensions Board.

Read also: 3 pensioners collapse during staff audit in Osun

Kwaji is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (FCNA). Until his appointment as Chairman of the board of Directors, he chaired the Board Audit Committee as well as the Finance and General Purposes Committee had oversight over the development of the Company’s Strategic Plan and was responsible for periodic review as well as monitoring the implementation of the Plan.

Nenadi Esther Usman is a leader and respected public personality with a diverse and impressive background. She holds a Doctorate Degree in Geography from the famous Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Master’s Degree in Strategy and Security Management as well as expertise in Administration and taxation respectively.

She has exhibited a lifelong commitment to education, leadership, and public service. She served as the Minister of Finance in the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, where she played a pivotal role in shaping economic policies and strategies for Nigeria, meant to bolster the economic development of the nation.

Garba Bala Makarfi is a professional with an educational background and extensive experience in leadership roles. He holds a Diploma in Library Science and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Library and Information Science, both earned from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria demonstrating his commitment to continuous penchant for scholarship. Makarfi’s professional journey is marked by a series of notable achievements and training experiences that have enhanced his expertise and leadership abilities.

Muhammadu Mansur Aliero is a consummate academician and an entrepreneur with an educational foundation, and a distinguished academic career spanning various institutions and degrees.

He attended Usman Danfodio University Sokoto and completed his PhD and MSc degrees in 2018 and 2012 respectively at the University of Putra Malaysia. Aliero’s academic achievements, professional expertise, and commitment to ongoing learning underscore his dedication to contributing to the fields of education, Business and enterprise GIS.