With the recent clamour and drive to make agriculture the mainstay of the Nigerian economy, Premier Plantations Limited, a subsidiary of Nosak Group is investing in the cassava value chain in Ekiti State to support the Agribusiness and Youth Empowerment drive of the administration of Kayode Fayemi, the executive governor of Ekiti State. At a…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login