PPC highlights role of renewable in Nigeria’s energy mix

PPC Limited, a Nigerian engineering and infrastructure development company, has highlighted the key role renewable energy sources play in Nigeria’s energy transition plan and the country’s energy mix.

With intensified efforts by the Nigerian government to reduce the economy’s dependence on fossil fuel by introducing new energy sources, Kelechi Onuigbo, the Head of the Power Division at PPC, says the transition to clean energy will bring immense economic and climate benefits to Nigeria and the African continent at large, according to a statement by PPC.

Commenting on the potential of renewable energy sources in Nigeria, he said that adopting clean energy will accelerate the attainment of net zero emission while boosting revenue and promoting energy security and Nigerians’ overall quality of life.

According to PPC, the Nigerian government has expressed commitment to achieving carbon neutrality, ending energy poverty, lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, driving economic growth, and ensuring universal access to modern energy services.

With the right investment in renewable energy, Onuigbo said Africa’s biggest economy could transition seamlessly from its over-reliance on crude oil to solar, natural gas or wind.

He added that deploying renewable energy for electricity generation, transportation, agriculture, and industrial energy consumption will help the country meet its target of reducing greenhouse gases by 20 percent unconditionally and 47 percent conditionally by the year 2030.

Onuigbo said: “As Nigeria’s energy needs continue to grow, renewable sources of energy can play a pivotal role in meeting the country’s energy needs.

“We must collaborate with the government and other stakeholders to ensure we have the right energy sources. Renewable energy is a key component of this mix, and we must make the right investments now.”

PPC’s head of power division added that, with the electricity demand expected to increase in the coming years, there is a need for rapid expansion of renewable electricity infrastructure such as solar farms, solar tracking and monitoring systems, and energy storage systems.

According to him, solar energy affords functional versatility. It can be used for various purposes, including powering electric vehicles and heating and cooling systems for buildings.

“Solar energy has been proven to produce significantly higher cost savings in comparison to conventional energy sources. The widespread availability of sunshine in the country is a great energy resource,” he said