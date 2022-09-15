PPC facilitates 3000 smart meters to support energy access in Nigeria

PPC Limited, in partnership with prepaid meter producers in Nigeria, has facilitated the installation of about 3,000 smart meters for households and electricity consumers.

According to a statement by the firm, ” this supports the local production of smart meters through the supply of accessories in the drive to ensure widespread access to electricity in Nigeria.”

PPC at Ojota, Lagos State produces wire sets for prepaid meters, driving the quick rollout of prepaid meters to electricity consumers in the country.

Furthermore, the company aims to increase the share of local components in energy meters as required by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) by supporting the local manufacturing capacity of Metering Service Providers (MSP).

Kelechi Onuigbo, deputy general manager and head of the power division, PPC said, “A key part of our vision is in the provision of specialized solutions to the power problems in the country”.

“One of the ways we are achieving this is in the local production of key accessories for smart meters.”

He said, “Our efforts at ensuring local content in prepaid meter production is saving the country from capital flight and developing local expertise.

“We are in the business of helping individuals and businesses have access to affordable electricity by bridging the metering gap in Nigeria’s electricity supply industry.”

He added that the concerted efforts of stakeholders in the power industry under the regulation of the NERC will help the industry achieve the distribution of six million meters to consumers.

“This is under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) which is a key target of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Onuigbo said.

The statement added that Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) programme was established by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to which third-party investors were engaged to finance, procure, supply, install and maintain electricity meters.

The scheme aims to address the issues of estimated billing of customers, close the metering gap, attract private investment in the provision of metering services, protect the revenue stream of the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and ensure revenue in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

In addition, PPC’s long-drawn commitment to ensuring the elimination of erratic billing and poor electricity supply has led to its investment in off-grid infrastructure and renewable energy solutions.