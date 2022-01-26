Poverty reduction top as Gamic empowers Africans to make money playing games online

To deepen the fight against poverty in Nigeria and Africa at large, Gamic, a product by Artist3, a blockchain-enabled end-to-end digital ecosystem for creatives, artists, musicians and art collectors, is providing ways for people to earn money from the comfort of their homes just by playing NFT games online.

Through Gamic, Artist3 plans to empower individuals with financial stability. From the comfort of their home and with an internet connection, users of Gamic can play NFT games and earn from it. The company behind the initiative calls it “the play-to-earn system.”

Ukeme Okuku Co-founder and CEO of Artist3 says that Africa has an untapped market for Blockchain and NFT gaming for everyone.

“Most aspiring players face the challenge of the high cost of buying a starter NFT when they start their Play-to-earn journey. Gamic provides players with Scholarships programs to enable players to start playing these games without breaking the bank, or if you simply don’t have the resources yet to start playing to earn. Gamic Guild plans to make it easier for you to access alternative income streams via play-to-earn games. Our goal is to be the gateway to play2earn for the African continent and also get 150,000 people earning with us in 3 months,” he said.

According to the CEO, the opportunity provided by Gamic will also help educate individuals about NFTs, their use and their importance.

“We have built a gaming guild focused on giving a diverse catalogue of NFT games to our users to play while also providing them with an alternative source of income,’ Artist3 CTO Michael Anyi, said.

To start playing and earning money playing, Artist3 said potential users would need to register on https://discord.gg/pZQNRkdyy8 and for more information, they are to visit https://linktr.ee/gamicguild or follow Gamic on all social media platforms.