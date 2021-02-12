BusinessDay
Ports & Cargo Terminal sets target of 300,000 TEUS of containers in 2021

… records 6% growth in 2020 amid harsh business climate

Ports & Cargo Terminal
The terminal, however, recorded a decline in its full export as it saw a drop from the 2019 figure of 26,634 TEUS to 23,347

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and concessionaire of Terminal C, Tin-can Island Port, plans to close its annual container throughput volume at 300,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUS) for its 2021 business year. John Jenkins, managing director, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, said the target, maybe ambitious but achievable…

