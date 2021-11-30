Poise Nigeria, UT Financial Services, 19 others to participate in LACE’s job fair

With the primary objective to equip fresh graduates with the value orientation, knowledge, skills and aptitudes required to work effectively as a fresh hire in the workplace, LACE Empowerment Foundation, a non-profit organization, is expecting 21 companies to take part in its forthcoming job fair.

With three editions of the LACE Finishing School programme already executed, the foundation is hosting 500 fresh graduates in 2021 to equip them with the skill needed to succeed in today’s job market.

The graduates will have the opportunity to have an onsite interview with the 21 companies that will be gracing the foundation’s job fair this year, according to LACE.

The companies expected to interview the graduates for a possible job role include Poise Nigeria, Harold Nwariaku Foundation, KK leasing, PeachCare Medical Centre, UT Financial Services Limited, Niyi Adesanya Company, Prunedge Ace Lifestyle Africa, ShoeSpeed Group, Global Analyst Academy, Nerilus, Femolak, Denaro Properties, Medi Centre, Omek Properties, Oren Schools, Biodun Odeleye & Co., Maloney Properties, Pyragraph Studios, G-M and UT Homes.

“LACE finishing school is a flagship programme of the LACE Empowerments Foundation designed to equip young and fresh graduates with the required orientation, knowledge, skills and aptitudes required to meet and surpass the requirements for entry and mid-level effectiveness in the 21st entry workplace,” the President of the foundation, Ayo Daniel, said

According to him, it also avails the participants the “opportunity to interact with employment opportunities. LACE Finishing School runs an intensive 5-days, 8hour per day schedule.”

The free school by the Lighthouse Christian Outreach brings together graduates from across the country. It features personal transformation, leadership, critical thinking and problem-solving CV that gets you a job, among others.

According to the foundation, the Finishing School programme initiative is committed to changing the narrative in the country by upskilling young graduates with both life and digital skills as well as the mental and emotional capacity that enables them to be efficiently productive in the demanding marketplace or workplace in Nigeria, Africa and the globe.

This year’s edition which is ongoing at Oregun, Lagos will end on December 1 2021. The job fair is expected to take place after the training programme.