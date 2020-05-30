Photizo Properties restates commitment to deliver affordable, fast developing lands to clients

Photizo Properties Ltd, a real estate marketing and Investment Company has restated commitment to providing affordable and fast developing lands to its clients and exposing them to avenues that take them steps closer to achieving their dreams.

This is also as the real estate company recently rewarded a realtor with a brand new car, in a bid to inspire its clients to do more in the coming year.

Speaking during the presentation of the gift to its 2019 winner, Patrick Oriyomi, MD Photizo Properties said every year, the company sets targets for realtors with some incentives to inspire them to do more in the coming year.

Oriyomi explained that when such targets are met, winners are encouraged with the company’s promised incentives, adding that last year, the company promised a saloon car, and it has kept its word.

“Our winner for 2019 came all the way from Enugu and this is his first time of joining our team, and yet he won a car.

“We also have special award for our staff members. For example, during the award ceremony, one of our staff won the Staff of the year 2019, this category of award comes with an extra 50 percent gross annual salary for one year,” he said.

Speaking on the qualities that stood the outstanding realtor out, Oriyomi said include professionalism, confidentiality, good communication skills and consistency.

John Onyia Barns, the realtor who won the car expressed his appreciation to the company.

According to Barns, “I have been buying properties but this is the first time i have recieved this kind of gift. I came all the way from Enugu.

“Considering the time this company started, one can say the company is doing very well compared to its competitors. Photizo properties renders good customer care service. They kept putting me through.

“I have never been to Lekki before but Photizo properties brought me to Lekki. With the help of Photizo properties, I now own properties in Lekki and Ekpe.”

Speaking on Photizo properties, Patrick Oriyomi said the company has a core understanding of the dynamic real estate marketplace thereby offering its investors strategic and serene locations free from any form of burden with projected returned analysis on investment.

He further explained that the company has a flexible payment plan on all its products and services, adding that its vision is to make land and home ownership a reality for all.

“Our mission is to become the number one real estate company in Africa in the next five years and our vision is to solve people’s housing problems permanently,” Oriyomi said.

Speaking on its services and reach, the MD of Photizo properties said the company has affordable landed properties in Lagos and clients can get genuine properties with flexible payment plan.