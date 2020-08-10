Photizo Properties reopens Oasis Garden Poka, assures quick return on investment

Photizo Properties Limited has reopened Oasis Garden Poka Epe, urging investors to be rest assured of their investment.

On the 2nd of August 2020, investors, realtors gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of Oasis Garden, Poka, Epe, one of the estates of Photizo Properties Limited.

The event was graced by Ayodele Kolawole Ailru, the Oba of Poka Epe, accompanied by some of the members of his cabinet.

In his speech, he gave assurance to incoming investors on the credibility of the company, urging them to be rest assured of their investment especially on Oasis Garden Poka, Epe.

He, therefore, called on investors to key into this investment as it yields a quick return on investment.

Patrick Oriyomi, the MD of Photizo Properties Limited, while giving a brief history of oasis garden, said it was first launched in October 2018, and barely two years after they have gathered to celebrate its reopening.

Shading more light on the estate, he said Oasis Garden is located at Poka, Epe, and it shares neighbourhood with Atlantic Hall School, Epe resort, Otedola Housing Estate.

Highlighting its benefits, he said, the estate promises quick return of investment, prime location, kiddies zone, a drainage system and so much more.

Also present at the relaunch were investors who had acquired properties in Oasis Garden when it was newly launched, expressed their amazement at the progressive development going on the estate.

Asaaju, an investor who is currently building on his land advised other investors to follow his footsteps.

Oasis Garden is currently sold at a giveaway price of N4,000,000 as payment plan is spread across 3-12 months.

Estates under the development of Photizo Properties Limited include Wexford Estate, Graceville Estate, located at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos and Oasis County, the Haven City in Epe, Lagos.