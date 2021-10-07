Pfizer commits to patients’ wellbeing, marks patients in focus week

As part of ongoing commitment to patients, Pfizer on Monday 4 October, launched a global week-long campaign tagged, ‘Patients in Focus’, to recognize the influence patients have on every facet of its work with the theme, “Patients are Our Why”. The campaign, Patients in Focus, which run between October 4 -8, signifies a renewal of Pfizer’s commitment to serving patients and to achieve its goal of being the most patient-centric company.

“For our work to be meaningful, every function of Pfizer needs to understand the importance of engaging patients, caregivers, and advocates in our work. Patients in Focus week will showcase where we have made an impact on patients’ lives and empower colleagues to learn from each other and continue putting the patient first in everything we do,” said Olayinka Subair, Pfizer Nigeria country manager and cluster lead, West Africa.

According to Subair, Patients in Focus is a global week-long event that allows the pharmaceutical company to renew its commitment to serving patients better and becoming the most patient-centric company.

Subair states further that Pfizer is a global company with many local markets and differing functions aimed at developing breakthroughs that change patients’ lives.

The week-long campaign provides a platform for sharing global success stories and best practices that empower and inspire Pfizer employees according to Subair, while highlighting the benefit of global resources such as the Global Patient Advocacy team and new Patient Centricity Hub.

He posits that ‘Patients in Focus’ is a time when the pharmaceutical company can host and participate in a variety of activities and events that highlight the importance patients have at every stage of the value chain.

“Patients in Focus allows us to showcase bi-directional advocacy relationships and partnerships that build trust and increase awareness of the value and benefit of partnering with patients across all functions,” said Subair.

Patient advocacy within the pharmaceutical value chain is critical to ensure patients’ lives are being changed. Patients in Focus is an opportunity for Pfizer to further its ongoing commitment to patients by ensuring all Pfizer employees have the knowledge and resources to incorporate patient voices into their work.

This effort, led by the Global Patient Advocacy Team, brings Pfizer one step closer in the goal of being the most patient-centric company and to achieve health equity. “We consistently seek to collaborate with stakeholders to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care in communities all around, “ Subair concludes.

The pharmaceutical company is demonstrating its commitment to patients through an interactive panel discussion with Olayinka Subair, the Country Manager and Cluster Lead West Africa and Bello Abubakar, Consultant Oncologist, National Hospital Abuja and President, African Organization for Research & Training in Cancer (AORTIC) and Mary Gloria Anulika Orji of Network of People Impacted by Cancer In Nigeria (NePICiN) to discuss health disparities and other barriers to care.