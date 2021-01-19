BusinessDay
Pension fund investment in bonds increases 51.8%, T-bills fall 69.7% in one year

bond
Pension Fund Administrator are increasing their exposure in the bond space

Nigeria’s biggest institutional investors, the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) are increasing their exposure in the bond space while also cutting down investments in short-term treasury bills. Data published by pension regulator, Pencom, shows that PFAs investment in Federal Government bonds at end of November 2020 stood at N7.38 trillion. That’s an increase of 51.8 percent…

