PayRetailers eyes Nigeria, 7 other African countries in new expansion plan

PayRetailers, a payment processor for Latin America, has disclosed plans to further expand into eight more African countries – namely Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, and South Africa – having launched in Rwanda, Zambia, Uganda, and Tanzania three months ago.

Jonathan Vintner, Global Head of Sales at PayRetailers said, “Expanding into eight new markets marks a significant milestone for PayRetailers as we continue our mission to bring tailored payment solutions to diverse regions.

“Africa is a vibrant and varied continent, with payment preferences that differ from region to region. For example, our launch in Kenya enables merchants to access M-Pesa, the country’s leading mobile money provider, while in South Africa, we’re offering a blend of card and cash solutions to meet local demands.

“All of this is seamlessly integrated into our existing API, allowing merchants to access the top payment methods across Latin America and now Africa through a single connection—with more countries on the horizon,” Vintner said.

PayRetailers said it offers a simple, user-friendly, and scalable experience to businesses looking to grow their regional operations and give them access to major local payment methods like MPESA, Airtel, and MTN.

With coverage now across 12 countries, PayRetailers offers a unified simple payment solution that will be a game changer for cross-border online merchants looking at Africa as their next move for strategic growth. The company said it is leveraging success in Latin America to provide underbanked populations in Africa with efficient payment functions.

This expansion effort further solidifies PayRetailers’ ability to unlock new growth opportunities for their clients, giving them easy access to additional emerging markets. For existing clients, in fact, this process requires zero integration efforts, as it is all handled via the same API.

With many populations across Africa being underbanked, PayRetailers accelerates financial inclusion across the region by supporting businesses with their growth journey. The market is increasingly mobile and connected, with global businesses seeking to tap into the strong growth opportunities across Africa.

The expansion marks a significant milestone in PayRetailers’ ambitious growth plans, with further expansion planned into more African countries as well as Europe. Leveraging its extensive experience in Latin America, the company is well equipped to address the unique needs of African consumers and businesses.

