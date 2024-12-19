Partners highlights how Berger Paints helps business growth

Elijah Temile, and his son Oritsetimeyin Temile, both business partners of Berger Paints Nigeria (BPN) Plc products, have attributed their success to the firm’s high-quality range of products and the management’s support.

According to them, the market appreciation and acceptability of Berger Paints’ range of products and the business growth strategy implemented by the Management of BPN are responsible for the success of the family business as business partners with BPN.

Explaining how he commenced business relationships with the Company, Temile, recalled that his company had in 2015, established many Colour World outlets through guided marketing and advisory support from Berger Paints.

In addition, Berger Paints also offers a credit facility to partners and offers various rewards such as trips abroad. The company also gives good rebates, incentives and periodic promotions to reward customers and partners.

Elijah Temile explained in an interview that, “Berger Paints Nigeria Plc is known for its consistent competitive quality products. I say this not just as a business partner but based on the feedback I’ve gotten from my customers in different sectors, classes, and locations’’.

The business partner attributed the increasing market acceptability and the growth of the firm to its high-quality range of products and top-notch services. In his own words, “my customers have used their products for lots of projects across various sectors such as painting buildings, non-decorative products, industrial coatings, marine and protection for the maritime and oil and gas sectors. The feedback has been positive, leading to repeat businesses”.

Temile, who now operates three major Colour World Outlets in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Benin, affirmed that the Berger Paints team provides quality training to his staff, enabling them to proffer solutions to the customers confidently.

“The training from Berger Paints enables my staff to be salespeople and solution providers. They also offer tailored effective marketing strategies and support for various consumer groups and segments which have aided my business growth’’, he added.

He listed consistency of product quality, effective communication, business integrity, marketing support, and staff friendliness as attributes that stand Berger Paints out from competitors in the industry.

Temile said he was proud that Berger Paints, as an indigenous manufacturing firm with over six decades of experience, was a respected firm in the industry. “In their years of doing business in Nigeria, the business has built a reputation of quality and integrity and this makes doing business with them easier,” he asserted.

Corroborating him, his son, Oritsetimeyin, Temile, who has a strong background as a contractor and, businessman, said he was motivated to enter the partnership business with Berger Paints because of the widespread demand for its high-quality paints across various sectors, including Oil & Gas, government, and real estate.

Narrating his experience, Temile, who was working in an engineering company, rendering services for International Oil Companies said it was initially difficult as a business partner because of the competition in the paint industry ” but quality and a good brand stands out. It was just a matter of time before my clientele built up and kept on growing.

“Berger Paints products speak for themselves. I have never had a call-back or problem with any paint product ever supplied to the customer since I started operations. Every month my outlet meets and exceeds the financial target set and as my team grows, so does the Company”, Oritsetimeyin noted

