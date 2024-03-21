Parallex Bank opens Uyo branch, eyes more growth

Parallex Bank, a player in Nigeria’s financial sector, officially opened its doors today in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

This marks a significant step in the bank’s expansion plans, bringing its services closer to customers in the southern region.

Umo Eno, the Akwa Ibom state governor commended Parallex Bank for its speedy growth since it got licensed as a full commercial bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The governor who stated this at the official opening of Parallex Bank Uyo Branch, tasked the bank’s management to reel out financial services that will complement the ARISE Agenda of his administration to further promote and support entrepreneurship in the State.

Parallex Bank was founded in 2008 as a Microfinance Bank, and through hard work, resourcefulness, and a commitment to excellence, it achieved great success as a Microfinance Bank and transcended to a commercial bank in January 2021.

The bank unveiled its headquarters on Friday, January 14, 2022, in Victoria Island, Lagos, and since then has 12 branches across the country.

He assured the bank of the State government’s resolve to provide financial facilities for citizens of the State at modest interest rates that would encourage the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises in the State.

“We welcome you very warmly to Akwa Ibom State and to assure you that we will do our best to support you. We just hope that your coming will increase the tempo of financial services in our state and we hope to partner with you in a way that will bring benefit to both the state and the citizenry.

The Governor who had earlier received the management team on a courtesy visit in his office, lauded the composition of the bank’s Board of Directors with reputable Christian leaders and charged them to live up to public expectations in line with its posture of probity