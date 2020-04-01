Parah Family Foundation postpones 3rd annual fertility conference over COVID-19

The 3rd annual Fertility conference of the Parah Family Foundation ( PFF) is working with its partners and Key stakeholders to identify a future date for its 3rd annual fertility conference, after postponing the event in line with safety measures to curb the spread of COVID- 19, the non- profit has said.

The event was previously scheduled to hold on Saturday, 21st march, 2020 but had to be moved in compliance with the federal and state government ’ s precautionar y regulations to prohibit gathering of persons over fifty ( 50) and a preventive move against Covid -19 spread which is now a global pandemic.

The Convener, PFF, Dayo Odukoya, said on Friday that Parah Family Foundation values the health and safety of all participants which is its highest Priority. “The foundation PFF apologizes for the Inconveniences caused all registered person she said the purchased tickets remains valid for the conference at a future date to be communicated later” said Odukoya.