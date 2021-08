Paradise Foreshore Estate, an urban living redefined property has launched in Lagos providing a pristine waterfront living experience for people who value security, comfort, serenity and impeccable smart home designs. At a launch ceremony in Lagos attended by the crème de la crème in the Nigerian real estate sector and beyond, Paradise Foreshore Estate located…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login