PAPSS gets ISO 27001 certification for global security standards

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) operated by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and the African Union (AU), on Monday announced that it has achieved the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 27001 certification for its global operations.

Following an external certification audit by an accredited certification body that was conducted on the June27, 2022, PAPSS was recognized as compliant to ISO27001:2013 standard.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard on how to manage information security. The standard was originally published jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 2005 and then revised in 2013.

The framework specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) within the context of the organization.

It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks associated with people, processes, and technology aspects to create business value and protect business image and reputation.

PAPSS has successfully completed this complex process which certifies that its business operations and technologies are aligned with international security best practices and the platform is trustworthy, secure and resilient enough to provide a high level of assurance and confidence to our stakeholders and platform users.

Mike Ogbalu III, CEO of PAPSS said, “PAPSS being a Pan-African Payment Market Infrastructure, with its mandate to provide an interoperable, secure and low-cost cross-border payment infrastructure. The main enabler to achieve the above mandate is to build the highest levels of trust assurance with our stakeholders.

In addition to that, through the continual improvement approach, this achievement will help in improving PAPSS operational efficiency and compliance with global standards ensuring the protection of company image and reputation.”