Pan African Towers targets bridging telecom infrastructure gap

Pan African Towers has stated its readiness to bridge the telecom infrastructure gap by ensuring that it rolls out more sites in every part of the country.

The company made this commitment through its Acting Chief Executive Officer, Karo Akaba shortly after being named the Telecom Infrastructure Company of the Year at the 3rd edition of the Nigeria Business Leadership Awards which was organised by BusinessDay at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

The indigenous telecom infrastructure company, categorised along with top multinationals in the same industry, won the award for its enormous contribution to the growth and development of the telecom industry in Nigeria.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Acting CEO said that the award is recognition of the efforts Pan African Towers is making to ensure there is a tower in every community across Nigeria and beyond.

She said further that telecommunication is very critical to human development as well as the development of the society.

“As such, having no access to basic services in health, education, banking, etc could be very limiting for human development, hence the focus of Pan African Towers to bridge this gap and provide the infrastructure that can enable people have access to these services from the comfort of their homes or anywhere they are,” Akaba said.

She stated that Pan African Towers is a telecommunication service facilitator that provides the infrastructure that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) need to serve their numerous customers across the country.

“Pan African Towers is always committed and dedicated to ensuring that MNOs and ISPs have access to premium high quality network coverage at a cheaper rate,” Akaba noted.

Akaba reiterated that Pan African Towers is deploying a very unique business model where it partners with Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) to provide 24 hours of electricity, 7 days a week to power its sites; providing steady and improved network connectivity to its customers across Africa.

She stated that it was the company’s strategy to invest massively in clean renewable energy to power its sites as Pan African Towers believes in environmental sustainability and the global vision to promote sustainability while providing quality services across Africa.

Akaba told the audience that Pan African Towers is present in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria and so where MNOs and ISPs do not have the infrastructure to serve their customers in certain regions, Pan African Towers is present in those regions, to passively lend its network and facilities to these MNOs and ISPs to install their antennas and other equipment in order to provide the connectivity their customers need to access the basic services of life.

She hinted that as Pan African Towers was celebrating its third year of business operations across Africa, it has positioned itself to support MNOs in the roll-out of state-of-the-art technologies like 5G and the deployment of hybrid power solutions that will guarantee network availability round the clock to its customers.

She thanked the Pan African Towers board, staff, regulators, partners and all its customers for their continuous support to the growth and development of the company and pledged to continue building more towers in every part of the country and enhance seamless connectivity of people and businesses.

Pan African Towers was awarded the Telecom Infrastructure Company of the Year for the second time in a row in December at the 2021 Nigeria Business Leadership Awards, as the company had twice received the award for Africa’s Best Telecom Infrastructure Company of the Year at the 9th edition of the Pan African International Awards and at the 6th edition of the African Brands Leadership Merit Awards which both held in September and November 2021.

The company was also recently awarded as the Most Energy Efficient Infrastructure Company of the Year at the 2021 Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecoms Award (NTITA) organised in association with the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).