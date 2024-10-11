Paint manufacturers, Coatings Group sign deal to boost industry growth

Anticipating a 4.01 percent growth rate in Nigeria’s paint, wallpaper, and supplies market from 2024 to 2019, the Coatings Group and the Paint Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to organise the first edition of the West Africa Coatings Show.

According to its organisers, the show would increase exhibitor participation across West Africa and expose paint manufacturers in Nigeria to better and latest raw materials, equipment, and technology.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Paddy O’Neill, Portfolio Director of Coatings for Africa, said it would also help them to network with individual and corporate organisations in West Africa to take advantage of the African continental free trade zone area and produce products that meet international standards.

O’Neill said: “West Africa Coating Show will create a unique, comprehensive environment where all involved in the coatings industry, from raw materials suppliers to technical specialists like chemists and formulators, can engage, explore new opportunities, and drive business forward.

“This will be the event for the region where innovation meets collaboration and ensures long-lasting growth for all attendees. The West Africa Coatings will be held alongside the event, and will provide the perfect opportunity for attendees to gain insights into the latest industry products, innovations and trends, exchange ideas with industry leaders, and build a strong network in the industry.”

On his part, Abimbolu Babatunde, Chairman of PMAN, said: “PMAN Coatings Show is one of the association’s activities aimed at exposing members to new paint raw materials and developments in paint and coating manufacturing. Since its first edition, subsequent editions of the event were held in 2008, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022, each edition improving on the previous edition.

“The plan to hold a West Africa Coatings Show had been in the pipeline before DMG Events approached us earlier in the year to discuss the possibility of partnering with us to hold a West Africa Coatings Show in 2025, we felt that it would be worthwhile to give it a shot hence, the signing of the MOU.”

