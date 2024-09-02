PAC Holdings appoints Amina Jambo as non-executive director

Pan African Capital (PAC)Holdings, a proprietary investment company, has appointed Amina Saleh Jambo as a non-executive director of its board, effective immediately.

Jambo joins PAC Holdings with a career that spans over three decades, encompassing pivotal roles in the private sector, public sector, and development organizations. She began her career with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva as a social welfare officer, where her dedication to global development and humanitarian efforts was first recognised.

Upon returning to Nigeria, she continued her impactful work with UNHCR before transitioning into Nigeria’s organised private sector.Her career in Nigeria has been marked by leadership roles in several SMEs across Lagos, Kaduna, and Abuja.

Jambo’s public service includes a notable tenure at the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), where she ascended to the role of head of press and protocol.

She also served as special assistant (Protocol) to the minister of finance and later led the Intergovernmental Relations and Facilitation Unit at the One-Stop Investments Centre (OSIC) of the NIPC.In addition to her public service, Jambo has held significant positions in the private sector, including leading the customer experience team at Murtala Mohammed Airport II, serving as chairman of the board for Plateau Environmental Protection Agency (PEPSA), and as managing director of Cobalt International Services Ltd.

Currently, Jambo is the chief executive officer and founder of Coaching Consulting & Allied Services, a human resource and training firm based in Abuja. She is also a certified consultant with the Etiquette and Protocol Academy of London and an active member of organisations dedicated to advancing women’s interests, including WIMBIZ, AWBI, and NAWORG.

“We are delighted to welcome Amina Jambo to our board,” said Chris Oshiafi, GCEO of PAC Holdings. “Her extensive background in both the public and private sectors, coupled with her deep understanding of the African market, will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of PAC Holdings as we pursue our vision of unlocking value across Africa”, Oshiafi added.