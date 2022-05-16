OSHA inducts Plusworld, 5 others as members, tasks them with promoting safety culture

The Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSH Association) has inducted Lagos-based roof maintenance company, Plusworld Roofing as its Corporate Member as well as five other individuals as it moves to improve occupational health and safety in the country.

Speaking during the induction which took place at the recently concluded Securex West Africa exhibition & conference, Olusegun Aderemi, regional president, OSHAssoiation (UK), Nigeria Region, said that issues of safety were often taken for granted in this part of the world as most people believed safety could only come from the Supreme Being. He regarded this as a fallacy stating that heaven helps those who help themselves.

“It is based on this premise that we have all gathered here today as individuals and corporate organisations and regulators to highlight our responsibilities and obligations towards fire safety, security, health, and environment for the growth and development of West Africa,” he said.

Addressing the newly inducted members and awardees, Aderemi urged them to adhere to the provisions and expectations of the association and use it to make an impact on society.

“You are expected to offer humanitarian and professional services of saving lives and promoting safety culture and behaviour within your organizations and the society at large, know that as you are doing this, you are creating the sanity which is needed globally,” he said.

John Igbaifua, managing director, Plusworld Roofing was also among seven other individuals bestowed with a Fellowship Investiture at a fire safety conference hosted by OSHAssociation.

Igbaifua expressed delight at the double honour – investiture and induction – bestowed on him and his company as he said the industry is risk-prone, especially to accidents, and globally three-quarters of accidents happen in the construction industry.

“Of this figure, 75 percent are falls from heights, this means that it is mainly the roofing industry, as a roof maintenance company it’s good to be recognized for what we do,” he said

Igbaifua added that starting a roof maintenance business, he knew that there was a need to go further and put in place measures that will preserve the life of workers and property for sustainability,” he said.

He added that the company has been intentional about safety and has been able to record 3,000 days without any accidents.