Opay opens new offices in push to reach more Nigerians

To ensure that its merchants and agents render seamless and efficient service to more Nigerians, Opay Nigeria recently commissioned a new business office in Ikorodu.

The new office unveiled in Ikorodu is the first in the series of three new offices planned in a push to reach more Nigerians.

Olu Akanmu, the company’s president and chief executive officer tagged the newly opened office as ‘Ile Ilosiwaju/Ibukun’.

He noted that its merchants and agents would carry out transaction resolutions, request new POS terminals and repairs without visiting its head office in Ikeja.

Going into the nitty-gritty of the motive behind the company’s decision to decentralize its offices in an interview with our correspondent, Akanmu revealed that OPay is a grassroots business and so opening the Ikorodu office is to be closer to customers.

“We are doing it all over strategic areas in Lagos – Ikorodu, Festac and Ajah and many more places so that our customers and especially our merchants and agents can reach us more conveniently.”

“We are a business of inclusive prosperity; we recognize the social and commercial roles the OPay agents play in their communities,” he further said.

“For a lot of people, it is the money they collect from the OPay agents sent by their acquaintances, that they use to set up their businesses or pay the school fees for their children. So in OPay, we are in the business of touching lives and making prosperity spread more widely within the people,” he explained.

In the light of this, he further explained that everything OPay does to support these agents and merchants helps the company to fulfill its purpose of helping the OPay agents to support their communities much more and share prosperity.

“This OPay office will make our merchants more successful as they touch their communities more and better, for a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria for everybody”.

He noted that the company has offices in 26 states nationwide. “We are repeating this in other states, especially in large cities. We are going to decentralize in places like Ibadan, Kano and Port Harcourt so that we can physically support our agents so that they need not travel far to access good services and convenience.

Also speaking, Dotun Adekunle, CTO and agency banking, OPay, in his opening remarks, urged the agents, merchants and customers gathered to take advantage of the new office brought to their doorsteps.

He noted that his organization’s operation goes beyond POS transactions. “Our business is more than POS. OPay is beyond banking.”

He revealed that OPay leads in the field of agency banking in Nigeria with agents in excess of 500,000 across Nigeria.

“Even in the North East, North West, in places where banks could never get to.”

He added that the three new offices opened in Lagos brings the number of offices in Lagos to six, Oyo -two, Ogun – two and more to be opened subsequently.

In their goodwill messages, Oladapo Emmanuel, area CDA chairman and Alimot Bakare, the Iyaloja, thanked OPay for creating more jobs for people within the community and advised people to take advantage of the new office by subscribing to become agents or merchants.

“We can become agents even when we are currently doing something”, Iyaoja said, while Emmanuel described OPay as “Irorun” which translates to “bringing convenience”, he reiterated that OPay offers a more convenient way to deliver financial services in Nigeria.

OPay agents and merchants won various prizes at the commissioning of the Ikorodu office.