Ondo’s first truck assembly plant begins operations

The Ondo State Government on Tuesday confirmed that a truck assembly plant, Dongfeng Trucks, one of the investors in the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub in Ore, has begun skeletal operations.

Alex Ajipe, the Manager of the industrial hub, stated this in an interview with BusinessDay. According to Ajipe, this is the first time in the history of the state that a truck assembly plant will be operating in the state.

The Ondo-Linyi Industrial hub, located in Ore, Odigbo Local Government area of the state, was recently inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari during the third anniversary of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration.

The plant, Dongfeng Trucks, which was established in 1969, is one of the China’s leading truck brands, with a product range covering heavy and medium duty trucks.

Expressing delight over the historic breakthrough at the plant in Ore, Ajipe said that the plant would begin full assembly of trucks whenever the COVID-19 pandemic subsided.

Ajipe, also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Klick Konnect Network International Limited, described the development as another remarkable milestone by the Akeredolu’s-led administration in the state.

He said, “the hub has recorded landmark establishments, such as one of the highest capacity producers of high-quality food-grade ethanol in Nigeria.

“It has the first MDF factory in West Africa; a high-capacity textile mill and a paper mill, among others, all of which have employed the state indigenes in their thousands.”