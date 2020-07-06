Omoluabi Mortgage Bank plc changes name, holds 6th annual general meeting

Leading financial service provider, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, on Thursday, held its sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Many of the shareholders took part in the meeting online due to the need to comply with the COVID-19 protocols prescribed by the health authorities.

One of the major decisions taken at the meeting was the approval granted by shareholders for the bank to change its name to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

Shareholders at the event also voted to ratify the appointments of Messrs Adewole Adekunle as Managing Director, Oyewole Olowu as

Executive Director, and Yemi Adefisan, Olufemi Adesina and Adeniran Adewole as Non Executive Directors, while Fehintola OlatundeAgbeja was elected an Independent Director of the bank.

Others elected were members of the statutory audit committee.

Addressing the shareholders, Adebayo Jimoh, the bank’s Chairman, explained that the name change is in line with the bank’s short and mid-term strategic focus, to enhance brand visibility and acceptability, and also reinforce its national outlook.

In his address, the Managing Director thanked the shareholders for the confidence reposed on him and the new management team.

He stated that despite the economic headwinds and challenges of COVID -19, the bank is poised to delivering excellent customer experience, as well as superior returns to shareholders in the year 2020.

Also speaking at the event, Yemi Adefisan, the group chief executive, CITITRUST Holdings Plc, the bank’s core investors, said that his group preferred to invest in Omoluabi Mortgage Bank, amongst others considered, due to the bank’s healthy balance sheet and strong corporate governance practices.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the management and board, led by Jimoh, a foremost technocrat, in taking the bank to the desired level of playing in the top five in the Mortgage Banking Industry in the next three years.