Old Mutual reaffirms commitment to Nigerian market with fresh capital injection

Old Mutual Life Assurance and General Insurance, the Nigerian subsidiaries of Old Mutual Limited (OML), Africa’s leading premium financial services group, has reaffirmed its commitment to the Nigerian market with injection of fresh funds that will enable it maximize opportunities in the country’s insurance space.

The insurer, which also hinted about meeting the industry recapitalization requirements set by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), says it plans to drive insurance penetration in the country on the back of digital and tech innovations.

In 2019, NAICOM revised the guidelines for Life Insurance providers requiring a minimum capital of N8 billion by September 30, 2021, while General Insurers were required to meet a N10 billion capital base with composite insurers requiring an N18 billion capital base, before it was halted by a pending court order.

However, both Old Mutual’s Life and General businesses have achieved these minimum requirements ahead of the timeline, reflecting their commitment to the insurance industry in Nigeria.

Commenting on the Company’s milestone, Samuel Ogbu, the group chief executive officer of Old Mutual West Africa, said the step is confirmation of Old Mutual’s ongoing commitment to Nigeria’s financial sector and the Nigerian economy in general.

“Having been in Nigeria for some years, Old Mutual is committed to playing an active, leading role in a revitalized Nigerian insurance industry. We are reshaping our business to truly reflect our brand in a market whose immense potential has still to be realized. We believe we have an important part to play in bringing better value and an enhanced experience to the Nigerian insurance and financial services consumer.

“With an enviable legacy value creation and service over 176 years and across many countries, Old Mutual has been a “certain friend in uncertain times” to individuals, businesses, and communities over generations through wars, pandemics, economic depression and political upheavals. We want to put the benefit of that accumulated experience and proven resilience to the service of Nigerian consumers”.

Also commenting, Olusegun Omosehin, managing director, Life

Assurance, Old Mutual Nigeria, said; “We are excited about the next decade of growth and innovation in Nigeria because we believe in the prospect of the insurance sector, especially with the various reforms and imminent introduction of the micro-insurance market through technology. This has inspired and accelerated our efforts to simplify and digitalise our end-to-end customer experience, making it more personalised and targeted, tech-enabled, fast, simple and responsive”.

In his remark, Olalekan Oyinlade, managing director, General Insurance, Old Mutual Nigeria, stated; “Insuring risks for businesses and industries is the most assuring tool for businesses to operate in today’s world of socio-economic uncertainties and the vagaries of the global financial climate.

Therefore, it is sacrosanct that insurers consistently project a superior financial position to fulfil their role of restitution in moments of crisis. Old Mutual’s fulfillment of Nigeria’s insurance regulatory capital requirements demonstrates our firm commitment to our existing and prospective policyholders that our ability to manage their risks is an unshaken priority.”