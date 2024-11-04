Okomo Oil announces change in shareholders’ dividends payout date

Okomu Oil, a Nigerian-based palm oil producer, has changed the date for its proposed shareholders’ dividend payout to November 21, from the previously scheduled November 18.

This was disclosed by the company on the Nigerian Exchange Group on Wednesday.

“The initial payment date was set for the 18th of November 2024. However, due to recent developments, the new payment date is now the 21st of November 2024. Kindly note that all other information contained in the Corporate Actions notice dated 28th of October 2024 remains unchanged,” the statement said.

According to the statement dated October 28, 2024, the company disclosed that it will pay its shareholders an interim dividend of N2.

“An interim Dividend of N2.00 per 50kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 14th day of November 2024,” it said.

However, this is a decrease compared to the interim dividend of ₦4.50 per share that was declared in the nine months of 2023.

According to Okomu Oil, the dividends will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as of the close of business on 14th November 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts

“Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar,” the statement said.

The palm oil producer’s nine-month financial statement revealed a 35.4 percent increase in after-tax profit, rising to N28.3 billion from N20.9 billion.

