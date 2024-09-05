Ogwuche joins Notore Chemical as Saleh resigns

Notore Chemical Industries, an agro-allied company in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Matthias Ogwuche as its group company secretary due to the resignation of Otivbo Saleh from the board, effective September 3, 2024.

According to a statement, Saleh was the group company secretary/ chief legal officer of the company. She joined on September 17, 2007, and was responsible for the overall management of the board and secretariat by providing advice and counsel to the board of directors, its subsidiaries and affiliate companies.

“She is a hardworking solicitor with over thirty (30) years of experience in commercial law, project finance, loan syndication, mergers and acquisitions as well as corporate governance. She transitioned the company from a private company to a Public Liability Company on 19th May 2014 and headed the team that listed the Company on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited on 2nd August 2018,” it said.

On the other hand, Matthias is the senior legal officer in charge of the company secretariat and responsible for ensuring compliance with regulatory and statutory requirements.

“He is also charged with organising committees, boards and Annual General Meetings of the Company,” the statement added.

It added that Mathhias is a professional who is intrigued by the use of organisational and writing skills to complete tasks ahead of deadlines.

“He is hard working and has over the years exhibited unparalleled professionalism in his chosen areas of practice,” the statement said.