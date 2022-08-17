ODU’A chair presents Sanwo-Olu LASG investment share certificate

Bimbo Ashiru, the group chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, has presented to Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, the Lagos State Government Odu’a Investment Share Certificate.

The presentation took place during a courtesy visit to the Governor by the company’s board members and management team at Lagos House, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ashiru said the company decided to hand over the Share Certificate to Governor Sanwo-Olu to silence doubting Thomases who don’t believe that Lagos State is part of the Odua Group.

He said that Lagos State is a bonafide member of the Odu’a Investment Company Limited, and the board members and management have been enjoying the support to the Lagos State Government to the company.

The Odua Investment boss said the focus of the board and management team, with the caliber of people of integrity managing the affairs of the company, is to make Odu’a Investment Company Limited a world-class company.

He, however, requested for more support from the Lagos State Government noting that Odu’a is ready to partner and work with the state government for more business opportunities in hospitality, real estate, tourism and agriculture, especially the Imota Rice Mill.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his response said the Lagos State Government is willing to partner with Odu’a Investment Company to deepen the relationship among the South-West states in agriculture, hospitality, oil and gas, tourism and other business opportunities.

“We are willing to partner with Odu’a Investment Company on our Imota Rice Mill. The Rice Mill will be commissioned in October or November depending on the timing of our guest. It is something that we all need to celebrate. That would be the biggest single rice mill in the country and it is a pride for all of us.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while commending the board and management of the Odu’a Investment Company Limited for their commitment urged them to have a long view and make it a company that will outlive them.

“We are happy you are building a company that will outlive all of us. If our fathers can take it up 45 years ago to what it is now, we also must have a long-time view to ensure that we can position that company for another 30, 40 years from today. We will give you all the necessary support, cooperation and encouragement,” he advised.

OICL Chairman was accompanied on the visit by Adewale Raji, Odu’a Group Managing Director/ CEO, Segun Ojo, Odu’a director, Seni Adio, SAN, Odu’a director, Tola Kasali, Odu’a director and Folusho Olaniyan, OON, Independent Director.

Others were Olugbolahan Mark- George, Executive Director, Investment and Business Development, Babajide Arowosafe, SWAGCO MD, Yemi Ejidiran, MD, Wemabod Limited and Victor Ayetoro, Head, Branding and Communication.