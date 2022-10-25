Oando, Seplat, others for EY climate change symposium

The Executive Vice-President of Oando Clean Energy Limited, Ogunbanjo Ademola, and Chioma Nwachuku, Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, will be leading other speakers and panelists to the second edition of EY West Africa Energy Sector monthly technical webcast series, holding on Thursday, 27 October 2022.

The one-day virtual event with the theme “Climate Change and its Implications for the Nigerian Energy Industry”, is in the wake of the passing of the Nigeria Climate Change Act and inauguration of the National Council on Climate Change by President Buhari, the imperatives of meeting the Net Zero commitments made by Nigeria at COP26.

Speaking about event, EY West Africa Energy Leader, John Uwajumogu, disclosed that the particular webinar would be zeroing in on key topics, including the global focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) best practices, which has been intensified in the last decade, adding that this traction is driven by the realization that inclusive, sustainable development can only happen when these sustainability concepts are prioritized in individual and institutional activities and strategic decision making.

He also noted that confirmed speakers and panelists are drawn from business executives, government officials and policymakers, who would be sharing knowledge and expertise on pressing global and national challenges such as growing social inequality, environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, natural disasters and many more, emphasizing the need for urgent corrective actions.

“The biggest challenge humanity currently faces is climate change and global warming and if urgent actions are not taken, this could significantly disrupt human activities and businesses. As a global leader in the climate change and sustainability thought leadership and consulting space, EY is bringing together thought leaders within the EY network and in the corporate and public sector space to dissect the evolving implications and opportunities available to businesses and institutions operating in the Nigerian economy,” Uwajumogu said.

On the rationale behind the event, the Energy Sector leader pointed to the need to enhance understanding of the Nigeria Climate Change Act and its impact on the Nigerian corporate environment; deepen insights on the dynamics, risks, gains and opportunities that the establishment of the Act brings to private and public entities, in addition to building capacity on integrating climate action into business practices and strategic decision-making, among others.

A key feature of the webcast would be the participation of Salisu Dahiru, the pioneer Director General of the recently established National Council on Climate Change, an agency saddled with the responsibility of operationalizing the new Climate Change Act.

Dahiru will be telling participants how ready his agency and corporate Nigeria is in driving and mainstreaming this all-important Act.