Oando appoints Chevron alumnus, Cosmas Iwueze as director

Oando PLC appointed Cosmas Iwueze as an independent non-executive director, bringing decades of petroleum industry expertise to its leadership team.

The appointment, effective 16 December 2024, follows Iwueze’s recent retirement from Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), where he served in multiple senior leadership roles. With over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, Iwueze brings a wealth of strategic and operational knowledge to Oando’s board.

During his tenure at Chevron, Iwueze held several critical positions, including Business Services Director for Nigeria and Mid-Africa, and Director of the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture.

Read Also: Oando 9M’24 profit declines by 31% on FX losses

His career highlights include securing third-party financing for joint venture projects and contributing to national petroleum policy development during a government secondment.

Iwueze’s international experience spans operations in Nigeria, Angola, and California, giving him a comprehensive understanding of global energy markets. At Chevron, he managed complex operations across reservoir management, commercial development, and business strategy.

Share