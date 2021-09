Novarick Homes partnered with the Billionaire Realtor Group (BRG) to leverage its network of independent real estate marketers to achieve tech-driven sales innovations in real estate. The partnership will see BRG bring to the fore its persistent, steady and energetic efforts to support all Novarick projects. Established in 2018 as a real estate development firm,…

