Nosak Farm Produce donates to LASG COVID-19 relief support

Nosak Farm Produce Limited, a subsidiary of Nosak Group has donated cartons of Famili Vegetable Oil to support the Lagos state government’s food bank in response to supporting the state’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Nosak Group is an indigenous industrial conglomerate with diversified interests in various sectors of the Nigerian economy, with a corporate policy to constantly seek opportunities to add value to the prosperity of the country, its people and all stakeholders.

Kenneth Adejumoh, corporate communication manager, Nosak Group, said the Lagos State government has taken frontline initiatives to help cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Lagosians through various efforts to curtain the spread of the virus.

Hakeem Sadiku, the Sales & Marketing Manager, Nosak Group said, “As a Group, we understand it is a collective responsibility to cater for the less privilege and vulnerable persons in our environment, which has prompted us to support the state government with the donation of our Famili Vegetable Oil as palliatives to ameliorate the effect of COVID-19.”

Receiving the donations, the Acting Commission for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, represented by the Programme Manager/chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, Pereira Sheteolu expressed gratitude to the Group for making the donation of Famili vegetable oil to support the state government in providing food for the vulnerable citizens of the state.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, the Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Shakirudeen Olayiwole Onasanye and the entire good people of Lagos State, we appreciate Nosak Group for donating the edible oil. This is a demonstration of love and care for the citizens of Lagos State”, he stated.

As a corporate organisation, the Group has used the occasion to reassure the state government of its commitment to provide partnership and support for the state on projects and activities to benefit the citizens.